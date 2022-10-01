Salman Khan Reacts to Bollywood Vs South Debate: Salman Khan is finally back with his exciting reality show Bigg Boss 16. The actor is also set to set the screens on fire with his extended cameo in Chiranjeevi starrer GodFather. The film is an official remake of Mohanlal starrer crime-drama Lucifer. Salman was recently present at GodFather‘s press conference along with superstar Chiranjeevi. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor spoke about how South films are doing well in the Hindi belt. However, Bollywood films are struggling to get acceptance.Also Read - Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Of 'Chhoti Sardarni' Fame, First 'Bigg Boss 16' Contestant, Wants To See Salman Khan Shirtless

CHIRANJEEVI WANTS SALMAN KHAN TO WORK IN TOLLYWOOD FILMS

Salman told Chiranjeevi at the event, “Your films are being accepted here but our films aren’t accepted there.” The GodFather actor replied by saying, “We are here to take you. This is one of the reasons why I asked Sallu Bhai to come through in this film.” Salman also stressed on international collaborations to benefit domestic industries. He opined, “People want to go to Hollywood, I want to go South. The thing is once you start working together, just imagine the numbers we will all have. That is the main thing that people watch it here, people watch it in the South. You have all the theatres, fans, go and watch him, me. Even they become my fans, we become his fans. Everyone just grows and grows and the numbers become really large. We say ₹300 crore, ₹400 crore. If all of us get together, we can cross Rs 3000- Rs 4000 crore.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 House: 10 Stunning Pictures That Take You Inside The Gorgeously Designed Circus-Themed Set

GodFather is produced by Ram Charan, R. B. Choudary and N. V. Prasad and is directed by Mohan Raja. The film releases on October 5, 2022.

