Mumbai: Bollywood megastar Salman Khan receives the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 24, 2021. The superstar on Wednesday received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at Lilavati Hospital. The 55-year-old actor shared the news on Twitter. “Took my first dose of vaccine today….” Salman Khan wrote. His parents, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan and producer Salma Khan received their first dose of the vaccine a few days ago, a source close to Salman Khan told PTI. Also Read - Impose Restrictions During Holi, Shab-e-Barat And Easter: Centre Advises States Amid Corona Surge

On Tuesday, the government announced that from April 1, all people above 45 years of age will be eligible to get COVID-19 vaccines. Union minister Prakash Javadekar said now even people without comorbidities who are more than 45 years of age can get inoculated. Salman Khan is the latest Indian film celebrity to be vaccinated, after Sanjay Dutt, Sharmila Tagore, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Neena Gupta, Rakesh Roshan, and Johnny Lever. Also Read - Sanjay Dutt Gets His First COVID-19 Jab, Shares a Proud Note on Social Media

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The release date has been announced on May 13, i.e. Eid 2021. Talking about the poster of Radhe, Salman Khan is seen in a fierce avatar against the backdrop of a battleground, with burning helicopters and artillery. He flaunts his chiseled physique with an intense look. The film also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Also Read - India Sees Sharpest 1-day Coronavirus Spike in Months With Over 47,000 Fresh Cases & 275 Deaths in 24 Hours

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)



According to the Union health ministry, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 5 crores till Tuesday. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting vaccinated first and immunization of frontline workers began from February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.