Salman Khan recreates ‘Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din’ hook step, proves his energy is still unmatched – Watch viral dance video

Salman Khan performs dance, recreates the iconic hook step of 'Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din' from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Watch the video here.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/salman-khan-recreates-jeene-ke-hain-chaar-din-hook-step-proves-his-energy-is-still-unmatched-watch-viral-dance-video-8499279/ Copy

Salman Khan dance (PC-Instagram)

A video of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan dancing to one of his most popular songs is going viral on social media. The actor can be seen in a relaxed and cheerful mood as he recreates the iconic hook step of ‘Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din’ from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. What has caught everyone’s attention is Salman’s effortless energy, which appears to be just as infectious as it was when the song became a hit.

Salman Khan Grooves To His Classic Song

In the viral video, Salman is seen wearing a blue T-shirt paired with denim jeans, a brown jacket and a French-style hat. As the song plays, the actor breaks into the famous hook step of “Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din”.

Those around him can be heard cheering and whistling as Salman dances with confidence and his trademark swag. The actor appears to be thoroughly enjoying himself, making the moment even more entertaining for everyone around him.

The clip has quickly caught the attention of fans, with many enjoying the nostalgia of watching Salman perform one of his classic songs with the same energy.

However, it is not clear when or where the video was recorded. The exact location, occasion and details of the gathering have not been revealed, and it is also unclear whether the footage is recent or from an earlier time.

Watch Salman Khan’s dance video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Telly Talk (@tellytalkindia)

Salman Khan’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Salman Khan will be seen in upcoming war drama, originally titled Battle of Galwan, was officially renamed Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and does not have a confirmed official release date yet.

Khan is also gearing up for his next big release, a pan-India action entertainer with Nayanthara. The film, currently referred to as SVC63, is directed by Vamshi Paidipally and marks Salman and Nayanthara’s first collaboration with the filmmaker. The makers have announced an Eid 2027 theatrical release, and Salman and Nayanthara have already begun shooting.

Meanwhile, Salman is also set to return as the host of Bigg Boss 20. The reality show is scheduled to premiere on September 6, 2026, on Colors TV and will stream on JioHotstar. The makers have already unveiled promos featuring the superstar.