Antim song Bhai Ka Birthday: Salman Khan- Aayush Sharma starrer Antim: The Final Truth has been one of the most awaited releases of the year. While the fans will get to see Salman’s magic once again as he will be seen on screen with his brother-in-law Aayush for the first time. Adding on to their excitement, Salman Khan has shared a new song from Antim: The Final Truth ‘Bhai KA Birthday’ and it is breaking the internet.Also Read - Aryan Khan Deletes His Instagram Profile Picture After Coming Out of Jail, Fans Left Confused

The 2 minute 19 seconds video shows Aayush pumped up for his brother (don’s) birthday. He wins heart with his dance moves. In the song, Salman Khan, who plays the role of a cop, was seen gatecrashing the party and performing bhangra. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Loses His Calm With Tejasswi Prakash, Says ‘Don’t have this thing with me, madam’

Watch ‘Bhai KA Birthday’ song here:



Salman Khan shared the song on November 1, ahead of his on-screen brother and best friend Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, i.e. on November 2. The last couple of days were tough for SRK as his son Aryan Khan was arrested. Salman Khan, being a close friend, visited SRK multiple times during his tough time. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan to Put Aryan Khan's Safety First, Plan to Hire a Bodyguard

The trailer of Antim released on all social media platforms, promised that the fans are going to see their favourite star finally acknowledging the ‘Hindustan ka bhai’ status in all his glory and swag. The trailer establishes the storyline of the film with Salman, as the police officer, and Aayush Sharma, as the gangster, pitted against each other in a full of action drama.

After a lot of speculation around its release date, the makers have announced that Antim is hitting the screens on November 26. The film will be clashing at the Box Office with John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 that also features Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead. It’s the sequel to Abraham’s film with the same title that was released in 2018. Antim also stars Saiee Manjrekar who debuted in Bollywood alongside Salman in Dabangg 3.