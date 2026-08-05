Salman Khan remembers late Pradeep Rawat with nostalgic throwback picture from Baaghi, pays tribute to late actor

Salman Khan paid tribute to Pradeep Rawat by sharing a nostalgic picture from their Baaghi days. The actor’s post brought back memories of their collaboration and celebrated the late star’s contribution to Indian cinema.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/salman-khan-remembers-late-pradeep-rawat-with-nostalgic-throwback-picture-from-baaghi-pays-tribute-to-late-actor-8494008/ Copy

Salman Khan pays tribute to Pradeep Rawat with emotional throwback picture (PC: Twitter)

Salman Khan paid an emotional tribute to veteran actor Pradeep Rawat after his demise, bringing back memories of their early days in Bollywood. The superstar shared a nostalgic picture from their 1990 film Baaghi: A Rebel for Love and recalled the moments they shared. Salman’s heartfelt note reflected the respect and friendship he shared with the late actor. The post soon caught the attention of fans who remembered Pradeep Rawat’s memorable performances and his contribution to Indian cinema over several decades.

Salman Khan recalls his Baaghi co-star

Pradeep Rawat and Salman Khan appeared together in the 1990 romantic action drama Baaghi: A Rebel for Love. While Salman played the lead character Saajan Sood, Pradeep portrayed Buddha in the film. The movie remains a notable project from the beginning years of Salman’s career and marked one of Rawat’s early appearances in Hindi cinema.

Through his social media post, Salman remembered not just a co-star but someone he shared personal memories with. His emotional message showed the impact Rawat had on people who worked alongside him.

See Salman Khan’s heartwarming post for Pradeep Rawat here

Pradeep Rawat passes away at 74

Pradeep Rawat died at the age of 74 after health complications. Reports stated that the actor was suffering from cancer and the disease had returned. His death led to several tributes from the film industry as colleagues and fans remembered his powerful screen presence.

Apart from Salman Khan, many actors expressed their grief over the loss of the veteran performer. Actor Surendra Pal Singh paid tribute to his Mahabharat co-star and recalled Rawat’s dedication and strong performance as Ashwatthama in the iconic television show.

Aamir Khan remembers Pradeep Rawat’s unforgettable performances

Aamir Khan also paid tribute to Pradeep Rawat and praised his dedication as an actor. Speaking to Variety India, Aamir called him a fearless performer and highlighted his important roles in Ghajini and Lagaan.

“He was extremely dedicated and fearless as an actor. Pradeepji played the title role in ‘Ghajini.’ I think this was one of the most striking screen villains in our cinema. The film wouldn’t have worked without him,” Aamir said.

Talking about Rawat’s role as Deva Singh Sodhi in Lagaan, Aamir added, “Earlier, in ‘Lagaan,’ he brought his own flavor to Deva Singh Sodhi. I don’t think anyone could have played Sodhi with such swag. He was a versatile actor. It’s sad to hear of his passing.”

Pradeep Rawat’s legacy in Indian cinema

Pradeep Rawat enjoyed an acting career spanning more than four decades and worked across multiple film industries including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam cinema. He first became widely recognised after playing Ashwatthama in B.R. Chopra’s Mahabharat.

The actor later gained appreciation for his roles in Lagaan and Sye before becoming one of Indian cinema’s most recognised villains with Aamir Khan’s Ghajini. His intense performances and commanding screen presence made him a popular choice for negative roles.

Throughout his career, Rawat appeared in several films including Sarfarosh, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Stalin, Veeram, 1: Nenokkadine, Sarrainodu, Singh Is Bliing, Gulu Gulu and Chhaava. His performances across languages established him as one of the most versatile character actors in Indian cinema.