Salman Khan Reviews Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’ But Makes THIS Silly Error – Check Viral Post

Salman Khan joined the list of Bollywood celebs who heaped praises on Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies.' The 'Tiger 3' actor shares a close bond with the film producer and superstar Aamir Khan - See viral post!

The most recent Bollywood star to praise Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s flick Laapataa Ladies is our very own bhaijaan! Salman Khan, who is close to Aamir Khan, posted his critique of the movie on Wednesday night on X (formerly known as Twitter). However, he unintentionally referred to the movie as Kiran Rao’s directorial debut. For the unversed, Nine years after working as an assistant director on the sets of Ashutosh Gowariker’s beloved period sports film Lagaan (2001), Kiran took on the role of director for the first time with Dhobi Ghat. Aamir, Monica Dogra, and Prateik Babbar appeared in the movie. The ‘Tiger 3‘ actor wrote, “Just saw Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies. Wah wah Kiran. I really enjoyed it n so did my father. Congrats on your debut as a director, superb job. Kab kaam karogi mere saath ?”

Salman Khan Reviews Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies:

Just saw Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies. Wah wah Kiran. I really enjoyed it n so did my father. Congrats on your debut as a director, superb job. Kab kaam karogi mere saath ? — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 13, 2024

Salman received a lot of love from X users for his involvement in a little film like Laapataa Ladies, but others were quick to point out that Kiran is not the film’s director. One of the users wrote, ” Bro u literally attended the function for her directorial debut dhobhi ghat 14 years ago 😭 😭 (sic).” Another user wrote, “Bhai… It’s not her Debut directorial film. Ramadan mai jhoot bol rahe ho.” The third user wrote, “Bhai aap bhulgaye..dhobi ghat bhi Kiran rao hi banayi thi…(sic).” The fourth user jokingly asked, “Ary kehna kya chah rhy ho.”

A few days back, veteran actress Shabana Azmi, Kajol and even legend cricketer Sachin Tendulkar heaped praise on the film and its cast. Aamir Khan, Kiran’s ex-husband and co-producer of Laapataa Ladies, is good friends with Salman. In the 1994 buddy comedy Andaz Apna Apna directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Aamir and Salman notably shared a screen.

All You Need to Know About Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies‘

Laapataa Ladies is a 2001 Indian rural story about two young brides who go lost on a train and what happens when policeman Manohar (Ravi Kishan) decides to look into the missing person’s case. Sparsh Shrivastava, Pratibha Ranta, and Nitanshi Goel play the key parts in the movie. In Laapataa Ladies, Chhaya Kadam, Durgesh Kumar, Satendra Soni, and Hemant Soni also have important parts. Jyoti Deshpande, Kiran Rao, and Aamir Khan have all endorsed the film together.

The movie was shown in September 2023 at the Toronto International Film Festival and received a standing ovation. Produced by the same company that brought us Dangal, Peepli Live, Delhi Belly, and Laapataa Ladies, Aamir Khan Productions. Jio Studios is presenting the film, which was produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions. Writing the screenplay was Biplab Goswami. The movie was released in cinemas on March 1.

