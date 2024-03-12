Home

Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss to Team Up on a Big Action Film; Eid 2025 Release

Biggest announcement of this year! Salman Khan to join hands with director AR Murugadoss and producer Sajid Nadiadwala! Releasing on EID 2025. The audience indeed eagerly awaits to see what the superstar Salman Khan has on his plate next. Well, the superstar has already created an example in 2023 with the phenomenal success of Tiger 3 and now he is all set to arrive with the next mega venture with two exceptionally talented, director AR Murugadoss and producer Sajid Nadiadwala for one of the most ambitious films.

Salman Khan has a longstanding collaboration of delivering blockbusters with producer Sajid Nadiadwala with films like Judwaa, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and Kick just to name a few. After Kick the audience were waiting for this collaboration to happen. On the other hand, AR Murugadoss is a name behind superhits like, Ghajini, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, and many more in the Tamil film industry.

AR Murugadoss made the first Hindi film Ghajini crossed 100 Cr. at the box office, and the producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala gave the 200 Cr. film with Salman Khan in Kick. Now, these two forces coming together with Salman Khan certainly guarantees a blockbuster on its way. This announcement is indeed the biggest one that has come this year.

We eagerly anticipate seeing what this exceptional trio of Salman Khan, AR Murugadoss, and producer Sajid Nadiadwala will create with their collaboration.

