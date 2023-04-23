Home

Entertainment

Salman Khan And Sangeeta Bijlani’s Adorable Camaraderie Catches Netizen’s Attention: ‘Reason He Didn’t Get Married’

Salman Khan And Sangeeta Bijlani’s Adorable Camaraderie Catches Netizen’s Attention: ‘Reason He Didn’t Get Married’

Salman Khan’s sweet camaraderie with former actress Sangeeta Bijlani, who once dated the actor goes viral. Watch the recent video from Eid 2023 bash.

Salman Khan And Sangeeta Bijlani’s Adorable Camaraderie Catches Netizen’s Attention ‘Reason He Didn’t Get Married’

Actor Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her husband Aayush Sharma hosted a lavish Eid 2023 party in Mumbai on Saturday. Several photos and videos from the start-studded Eid party have made their way to social media. What caught everyone’s attention is Salman Khan’s sweet moment with former actress Sangeeta Bijlani, who once dated the actor.

In the viral video, Salman and Sangeeta were seen coming out of the party all laughing. Sangeeta then punched on the actor’s face sweetly. For those unaware, Salman and Sangeeta were on the verge of getting married in the ‘90s and their wedding cards were even printed. However, the two parted ways amicably, and the two have been good friends for so many years.

You may like to read

Netizens started commenting on the video and shared funny comments. A user mentioned the reason why Salman Khan is not getting married is Sanjeeta. He wrote, “She’s the reason why he never got married 😂😂😂”. Another user said, First is first”. The third user wrote, “Bhai toh sach mai bhai hai lekin Kisi ki jaan bhi hai ❤️😂😂”.

Watch Salman Khan and Sanjeeta Bijlani’s cute video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

Salman arrived in his luxurious white SUV car and was greeted by actor Jagapathi Babu at the entrance. For the Eid party, the actor donned a black shirt and black jeans and was seen in a clean shaved look. Whereas, Sanjeeta wore a glittery suit.

The Eid bash marked the presence of several other B-town actors like Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Disha Patani, Shehnaz Gill, and Pooja Hegde among others. Earlier on Saturday afternoon, Salman kept the annual ritual of meeting fans on Eid alive and came to the balcony of his house to greet the sea of fans on occasion. Salman waved at fans, smiled at them and spent a few minutes absorbing the love fans have been showering on him for years.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.