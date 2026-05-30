Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt’s 7 Dogs action sequence goes viral, fans say, ‘Asli stardom…’

A leaked action sequence featuring two of Bollywood’s biggest stars has sparked massive online buzz, with fans showering praise and calling it a true mass entertainer moment.

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Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt's cameo from 7 Dogs (Twitter)

A short action clip from the international film 7 Dogs has taken over social media even before its India release. The sequence features Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt in powerful cameo appearances, and the internet cannot stop talking about their screen presence. The film, already released in select countries, has been gaining attention for its scale and star power. But it is this particular action moment that has turned into a viral sensation, with fans calling it pure “Asli stardom” and mass entertainment at its peak.

What is 7 Dogs and why is it in the news?

7 Dogs is an international action film directed by Belgian-Moroccan filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, known for their work on the Bad Boys franchise. The movie was released globally on May 27, 2026, and features actors Karim Abdel Aziz, Ahmed Ezz and Monica Bellucci in key roles. The film has been released across Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman. While it is still awaiting an India release, early clips circulating online have created strong buzz, especially among Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt fans.

Why is the Salman–Sanjay Dutt action clip going viral?

The viral sequence shows Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt joining the film in a high-energy action stretch that fans say instantly lifts the intensity. Social media users have been sharing the clip widely, praising the duo’s mass appeal and commanding screen presence. One fan wrote, “Asli stardom ke baap Bhaijaan aur Baba”

Other fan wrote, “A few minutes of salman khan on screen and suddenly the entire internet is talking about the cameo, that’s not screen time. that’s stardom” Another reaction read, “The action packed cameo of bhaijaan and sanju baba #thesevendogsfilm just dropped, salman khan proves why he’s a true megastar—commanding attention instantly with unmatched screen presence, charisma, and mass appeal”

A third viral comment said,“One of the most crazy action sequence i’ve ever seen in my life!!! salman khan – sanjay dutt – ahmed ezz – karim abd alaziz in one frame from ‘7 dogs’ movie btw this was the best action sequence in whole movie and people love it so much” Reports suggest that Salman Khan appears in the film for around 15–20 minutes, but even that brief presence has been enough to dominate online conversations. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see whether the film will get a theatrical release in India.

See viral video of Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt from 7 Dogs here

ONE OF THE MOST CRAZY ACTION SEQUENCE I’VE EVER SEEN IN MY LIFE!!! SALMAN KHAN – SANJAY DUTT – AHMED EZZ – KARIM ABD ALAZIZ IN ONE FRAME FROM ‘7 DOGS’ MOVIE BTW THIS WAS THE BEST ACTION SEQUENCE IN WHOLE MOVIE AND PEOPLE LOVE IT SO MUCH #SalmanKhan #7Dogs pic.twitter.com/GDhoNsvQU2 — Salman Khan Arab FC (@SalluArabFC) May 29, 2026

What is 7 Dogs about?

The film follows two men from completely different worlds—an Interpol officer played by Ahmed Ezz and a crime boss played by Karim Abdel Aziz. Their paths collide when a dangerous weaponised narcotic threatens regional stability, forcing them into an uneasy alliance during a global crisis.