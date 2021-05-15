Mumbai: Salman Khan starrer Radhe has finally been released and people are loving it. The movie’s peppy tracks have also won the audience’s hearts. Now, the makers of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai have released the behind-the-scenes video of the song Zoom Zoom from the movie. The video shows how Salman Khan saved Disha Patani from almost falling down during the shoot. Also Read - Radhe Box Office Day 1: Salman Khan Makes Eid Happier, UAE Collects The Highest

The song was shot after the coronavirus-induced lockdown was eased in 2020. While movie director Prabhudeva joined the cast and the crew on a video call (since he was in Chennai back then), choreographer Caesar Gonsalves handled the shot. The video shows how everyone worked hard to make this song look like what it is today. During the shoot, Disha Patani almost slipped while performing a dance step and lost her balance. However, it was Salman who saved her from falling down. While Disha held Salman’s arm instantly, Salman helped her to stand stable. Also Read - Radhe Movie Review: Salman Khan Starrer Is Baap Of Action, Randeep Hooda Shines In Negative Role

The BTS video also shows that all safety protocols were followed on the sets. The colourful location, peppy track, Disha Patani’s hot dance moves and superstar Salman Khan’s swag is making this song a complete blockbuster hit.

Zoom Zoom is sung by Ash King and Iulia Vantur while Sajid-Wajid has composed the music. You can watch the song here:

Meanwhile, Radhe is receiving an amazing response from the audience. In India, it released on Zee5 while in Dubai long queues outside theatres were spotted. As reported by Box Office India, the Prabhudeva-directorial is believed to have fetched $600K from the overseas market on its first day.