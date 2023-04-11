Home

Salman Khan Says ‘Ek Chemistry Dekhi’ And Fans Are Sure He’s Talking About Shehnaaz Gill And Raghav Juyal – Watch

Salman Khan dropped many bombs at the trailer launch of his next movie 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. He teased everyone at the event and said he could see some chemistry between two people on the sets.

Did Salman Khan just hint at Shehnaaz Gill-Raghav Juyal's relationship? (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mumbai: Salman Khan dropped many bombs at the launch of his latest film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan‘ in Mumbai on Monday evening. The actor, dressed in a black shirt and a pair of denim joined the entire team of film and talked about how everyone had a gala time shooting it. But, what has got the fans talking is how he teased Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari at the event.

Salman dropped his first bomb when he told the media that he could see some chemistry between two people on the sets but nobody was doing anything about it. The actor made everyone laugh and said, “Is picture ke dauran maine ek chemistry dekhi hai. Lekin koi usko aage badhane ki koshish nahi kar raha.” He then turned to Siddharth Nigam and asked ‘Kyu Siddharth, hai na? Ek chemistry dekhi hai. Aapne bhi dekhi hai.” Salman went on to say “vo dur dur se vibe hota hai. Koi ek kadam aage nahi badhata hai.” He then looked at Palak and asked “ye bhala kyu” and everybody started laughing.

DID SALMAN KHAN JUST CONFIRM SHEHNAAZ-RAGHAV’S DATING RUMOURS?

It’s possible that Salman is hinting at Shehnaaz’s rumoured relationship with Raghav Juyal. As the video from the event went viral, many fans commented on the post, mentioning that the superstar might have just confirmed Shehnaaz and Raghav’s infatuation for each other. One user wrote, ‘Bhai confirmed now that Shehnaaz and Raghav are dating 😂😂 (sic)”. Another said, “Shenaaz and ragav ke relationship ki baat kar rahe h salmaan ko sab pata h isiliye bol rahe h shenaaz and ragav apni relationship aage badayo (sic).” Check the comments here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Next, Salman gave Shehnaaz’s fans the moment of the day when he suddenly turned to her at the event and asked her to ‘move on’. The actor, in continuation of his dialogue, told her “aur Shehnaaz, main toh chahta hun ki tum move on kar jao“. As everyone laughed, she was left blushing.

What do you think of Salman’s cryptic statements from the launch of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ trailer?

