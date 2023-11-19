Home

Salman Khan Says ‘India, India, Aur India hi Jeetega’ Ahead of India vs Australia World Cup 2023 Final

Salman Khan extends heartfelt wishes to India's Men in Blue as Indian cricket teams goes against Australia in the ICC World cup Finals.

India is bleeding blue as the Indian men’s cricket team enters the field for the ICC World Cup final against Australia. Ahead of the match, wishes and greetings have been pouring in from all across. At a recent Tiger 3 event, Salman Khan extended his warmest greetings and luck to the Indian team.

Donning a blue denim attire himself, he said, “Ye humare liye bahot badi baat hui ki ye world cup bhi chal raha tha, Tiger 3 ne bhi bade numbers le liye. Hum chahte hain ki ye nazara dekhiye – blue hi blue dikh raha hai, it’s a blue sea. It’s looking stunning – the whole stadium. Itni sari duaein, manokamnayein, prarthanayein le ke ate hain log. Ye sab duaen humari team ko lagegi aur energy ka wave ayega. India, India, aur India hi jeetega.” Salman wore a denim shirt as he joined Katrina Kaif in the Hotstar studios to promote Tiger 3.

India is aiming to bring home their 3rd World Cup trophy after 2011, while Australia is targeting to win their 6th ICC World Cup. This year, India may create history with a 11 on 11 consecutive wins.

The whole Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad is painted in blue as people makes waves and cricket fever soars high. The pressure is building as all eyes are currently on our batsmen as Australia won the toss and chose to field first.

Tiger 3 Paces Well At Box Office

‘Tiger 3‘ starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif premiered on November 12, Diwali. A Maneesh Sharma directorial, the action-thriller has been churning numbers at the box office at a decent pace. It broke the Rs 200 crore mark. According to early estimates shared by , the movie will earn Rs 17 crore on Saturday with an overall occupancy rate of 21%. Tiger 3 opened to Rs 44.50 crore on its first day at the box office. Salman Khan’s movie brought in Rs 59.25 crore on the second day, while on its third and fourth days, it brought in Rs 44 and Rs 21 crore, respectively.

What Does The Astrological Prediction Hold For For the India vs Australia World Cup Final Match?

According to astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji, India’s horoscope looks brilliant which clearly indicates them to lift this year’s ICC World Cup trophy, becoming World Champions for the 3rd time. Meanwhile, Australia’s horoscope seems to be on a weaker side when compared with India’s horoscope Rohit Sharma whose horoscope is in great shape and looks stronger, clearly emphasizing the fact that

Rohit will outclass Cummins on the match day in probably all aspects. Talking about the players on the match day, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer might be able to score a century or something close to 100 runs due to their transiting planets like Neptune and Venus. However, Virat Kohli‘s Shani might bother him in the final, restricting him from playing his original game, as per the prediction by Pandit Jagannath Guruji.

We Wish the Indian cricket team all the very best for the match! Chak De!

