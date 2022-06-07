Salman Khan Threat Letter: In the latest development in the Salman Khan threat letter case, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in the Tihar jail, has denied any role in sending a threat letter to actor Salman Khan and his father and Salim Khan, sources in Delhi Police have said

The gangster, who is in Tihar jail and has been under the spotlight ever since the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. He told the police during questioning that he has no clue regarding the threat letter sent to Salman Khan.Also Read - Army Aspirants Chase Down Mobile Snatchers Fleeing In Auto, Delhi Police Rewards Them

Though, Bishnoi claimed that he had threatened Salman Khan through his gang member a few years ago, but this time he has not issued any such threat. Bishnoi also said that the initials in the threat letter to Salman- ‘LB’ and ‘GB’ do not stand for Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. According to sources, Lawerence Bishnoi has admitted that Goldy Brar who is in Canada has no rivalry with Salman Khan. Also Read - Amidst Death Threats Salman Khan Flies Out Of Mumbai To Shoot For 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', Escorted By Police And Bodyguards- Inside Pics & Video

Meanwhile, unfazed by the death threats, Salman Khan has flown to Hyderabad to shoot for his upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actor, who received additional security from the Mumbai police, was spotted at the private airport(Kalina) as he flew out of the city. Surrounded by heavy policemen and bodyguards, the actor made his way to the airport. Also Read - Hit And Run Case: Delhi Law Student, Seen Intentionally Hitting Biker With Scorpio in Video, Arrested

For the unversed, Salman’s father Salim Khan had received an anonymous letter with the message “tumhara Moose Wala kar denge (you will end up like Moose Wala)”.The letter was addressed to Salman and his father, following which an FIR was registered under section 506-II (Criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Bandra police station. Taking serious cognizance, the Bandra Police have launched their probe even as the Mumbai Police Crime Branch also started its own investigations.

On Monday, a team of CBI and crime branch officials also visited Salman Khan’s Galaxy apartment for the investigation.

Post the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, Salman’s security has been a matter of scrutiny as gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has emerged as a prime accused in the Congress leader’s murder had previously also threatened to kill the Bollywood actor in 2018.