Mumbai: Amid the death threats, actor Salman Khan has sought a weapon licence for personal protection, media report said. Khan has submitted an application to Mumbai Police seeking weapon licence, India today reported on Friday quoting sources. Last month, a threat letter addressed to Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan was found at Mumbai's Bandra Bandstand promenade.

As per the sources quoted in the report, the Bollywood actor met Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar on Friday over the threat letter addressed to him and his father and submitted an application seeking a weapon licence.

Last month, Khan received an unsigned threat letter with the message "tumhara Moose Wala kar denge (you will end up like Moose Wala)". The letter, allegedly addressed to Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan, was found at Mumbai's Bandra Bandstand promenade on June 5. After the letter, Khan's security has been enhanced.

The Mumbai Police, that is probing the matter, had said the threat letter was a publicity stunt by Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang involved in the killing of Moose Wala. The threat was given at the behest of Vikram Barad, an associate of Bishnoi, who is currently based in Canada, as per officials.