Salman Khan sells Bandra West apartment for Rs 3.50 crore, earns profit of Rs…

Salman Khan has completed the sale of a 758 sq ft apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra West. The residence, purchased by the actor in 2015, was sold after nearly a decade of ownership, marking another celebrity-linked transaction in the city’s real estate sector.

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Salman Khan offloads Mumbai apartment bought in 2015 (PC: Twitter)

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has completed another real estate transaction in Mumbai, selling an apartment in the premium Bandra West area for Rs 3.50 crore. The deal has attracted attention as the property was bought by the actor more than a decade ago at a lower price. The transaction highlights the continued demand for residential properties in one of Mumbai’s most sought-after neighbourhoods, where celebrity homes and luxury apartments remain in high demand.

Salman Khan’s Bandra West apartment sale details

According to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, Salman Khan sold his apartment located in Shiv-Asthan Heights, a residential building in Bandra West. The property was purchased by Munira Akberali Dandawala, Mahdiali Akberali Dandawala and Zehra Mahdiali Dandawala.

The transaction was officially registered on July 9, 2026. Documents related to the deal show that the buyers paid stamp duty of Rs 21 lakh along with a registration fee of Rs 30,000. The apartment has a carpet area of 758 sq ft and was sold along with two parking spaces. The sale price works out to approximately Rs 46,000 per sq ft based on the carpet area of the apartment. The transaction reflects the strong valuation of residential properties in Bandra West, an area known for premium housing and limited availability of homes.

Property bought by Salman Khan in 2015

Salman Khan had purchased the apartment in 2015 for Rs 2.88 crore. After holding the property for nearly 11 years, the actor sold it for Rs 3.50 crore, earning an estimated gain of Rs 62 lakh from the transaction. The sale adds to Salman Khan’s growing list of property deals in Mumbai. The actor has maintained a strong connection with Bandra for several decades and continues to be associated with the area through his family residence at Galaxy Apartments on Bandstand.

Salman Khan’s other real estate activities

This is not the first time Salman Khan’s property transactions in Bandra have drawn attention. In July 2025, the actor reportedly sold another apartment in Bandra West for Rs 5.35 crore. That property was also located in Shiv-Asthan Heights and had a larger built-up area of 1,318 sq ft.

Apart from selling properties, Salman Khan has also been involved in plans related to developing a new residential structure in Bandra’s Chimbai area. The project received clearance from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority. The proposed residence is located near Galaxy Apartments, where the actor has lived with his family for years.

Bandra West remains a prime celebrity neighbourhood for Bollywood celebrities

Bandra West continues to be one of Mumbai’s most popular residential locations, especially among Bollywood personalities. Areas such as Pali Hill, Bandstand and Carter Road are known for luxury homes, sea-facing apartments and strong real estate demand.

The locality has been home to several film industry figures, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Rekha and Sanjay Dutt. The presence of celebrities has further strengthened Bandra West’s reputation as one of Mumbai’s most premium housing markets.

Salman Khan’s upcoming film

Salman Khan’s upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is a patriotic war drama directed by Apoorva Lakhia. Scheduled for a theatrical release on August 14, 2026, the film is inspired by real-life border conflicts and features Salman Khan as a brave Indian Army officer.

Earlier titled Battle of Galwan, the movie also stars Chitrangada Singh and is expected to combine powerful emotions, intense action sequences and a story centred around courage, duty and sacrifice.