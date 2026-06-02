Salman Khan sends legal notice to Kala Hiran makers, producer Amit Jani breaks silence: ‘Dhamkaane lage Salman…’

The legal row involving Salman Khan and the makers of Kala Hiran has escalated further after the producer responded publicly. The situation has now sparked wider discussion within the industry over creative and contractual disagreements.

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Kala Hiran makers land into legal trouble with Salman Khan (PC: Twitter)

A fresh controversy has emerged in Bollywood after superstar Salman Khan’s legal team reportedly moved against the makers of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy. The film has already generated significant attention because of claims that it draws inspiration from the actor’s long-running blackbuck case. Just as the project began unveiling its promotional material, a legal dispute surfaced that could impact its release plans. The development has sparked conversations across the entertainment industry, especially after producer Amit Jani publicly responded to the notice and accused the superstar’s camp of attempting to pressure those associated with the film.

Why did Salman Khan’s legal team send a notice?

According to reports, Salman Khan’s legal representatives have issued a legal notice to the makers of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy. The notice reportedly demands that the film’s release be stopped immediately. Apart from seeking a halt to the project, the legal communication also calls for the removal of posters and promotional content related to the film. It further warns of legal consequences if the demands are not complied with. The move has created uncertainty around the future of the project and whether it will be able to reach audiences as originally planned.

Amit Jani reacts to the legal action

Producer Amit Jani has strongly reacted to the notice and alleged that it was intended to intimidate those connected with the film. In his statement, Jani said, “Notice bhejkar Kala Hiran movie se jude logon ko dhamkane lage hain film actor Salman Khan.” He further suggested that the legal action was aimed at pressuring the makers because of Salman Khan’s influence and popularity within the industry. As of now, neither Salman Khan nor his legal team has publicly responded to Amit Jani’s remarks.

See Kala Hiran Amit Jani’s viral post here

What is Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy about?

The film is being produced under Jani Firefox Media Private Limited and directed by Bharat S Shrinate. While the makers have not officially confirmed how closely the story follows real-life events, the project is widely believed to be inspired by legal battles linked to the blackbuck case involving Salman Khan. According to the production team, the film combines courtroom drama, action and real-life inspired events with an international-style presentation.

Recently, the makers unveiled the first-look poster, which features a mysterious central character set against a dramatic red and blue backdrop. The visuals hint at a suspense-filled action drama. The teaser of the film is scheduled to be released on June 20.

Jani Firefox Films Unveils the Gripping First Look Poster of “Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy” Highly Anticipated Teaser Set to Drop on June 20#kalahiran #janifirefox #bharatsshrinate #bishnoi pic.twitter.com/3M7GpkmsAs — BHARAT S. SHRINATE (@bharatsshrinate) May 29, 2026

Also read: Blackbuck Poaching Case: Relief For Salman Khan, Jodhpur District and Sessions Court Rejects Rajasthan Govt’s Plea

Salman Khan’s blackbuck case explained

The controversy surrounding the film stems from one of Bollywood’s most discussed legal cases. In October 1998, Salman Khan was accused of hunting two endangered blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur during the shooting of Hum Saath-Saath Hain. The complaint was filed by members of the Bishnoi community, who consider blackbucks sacred. Several actors associated with the film, including Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, were also named in the case. However, they were later acquitted.

After nearly two decades of legal proceedings, a Jodhpur court convicted Salman Khan in April 2018 under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. The court sentenced him to five years in prison. He was granted bail shortly afterwards and has continued to pursue legal remedies. The matter remains part of an ongoing legal process.