On the festive day of Eid, actor Salman Khan has sent happy treats to 5,000 underprivileged families during the lockdown Eid-ul-Fitr. In the special kits given out by the Dabanng actor contained all the ingredients to make the Eid delicacy, sheer korma. Taking to Twitter, Shiv Sena leader Rahul Kanal shared the pictures of the supplies and wrote, “Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan bhai for reaching out to 5000 families in your own special way on the occasion of Eid and spreading happiness…Humans like you balance the society, Thank you for the Eid kits distributed to one and all…special way of bhai wishing Eid !!!” (sic) Also Read - Salman Khan’s Latest Song Bhai Bhai Out: A Special Gift For Fans on Auspicious Occasion of Eid



In the followed up tweet, he added, “This kit comprises of everything needed to make Sheer korma for more than 50 people…just a proud feeling to share that Being Haangryy has reached out to 25,000 families with dey ration and 5000 families with Eid kits given out by bhai. Thank you for making me a part of this team.”

Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan bhai for reaching out to 5000 families in your own special way on the occasion of Eid and spreading happiness…Humans like you balance the society,Thank you for the Eid kits distributed to one and all…special way of bhai wishing Eid !!! pic.twitter.com/7oTPPeXZMv — Rahul.N.Kanal (@Iamrahulkanal) May 24, 2020



Fans showered love on him and called him a ‘Man with a golden heart’ while many others called him a ‘real hero’.

Salman has also launched a food truck named Being Haangry, which provides ration to the people in need. He has also provided financial help to 25,000 daily wage workers of the film and television industry.

Meanwhile, Salman released his new music video titled ‘Bhai Bhai’ that promotes the message of communal harmony on the occasion of Eid. The song is crooned by the actor and has been shot at his Panvel farmhouse.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be next seen in Prabhudeva directorial Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai opposite Disha Patani. Randeep Hooda will be playing the role of a villain. The film is believed to be a remake of Korean drama ‘The Outlaws’. It features Salman in the role of a cop who is on a mission to eradicate underworld gang clashes in the city.