Salman Khan Settles Why Bollywood Movies Are Failing at Box Office: ‘Galat Picture…’

Salman Khan recently gave his honest and unfiltered views on why Bollywood movies are failing at box office at a media event.

Salman Khan Reacts to Box Office Failure of Bollywood Films: Salman Khan, kwon for her swagger and witty one-liners never shies away from boldly expressing his views on cinema. The actor recently attended a press conference in Mumbai and answered candid questions asked by the media. Salman also gave his honest opinion on the recent box office failure of Bollywood films. The actor will next be seen in his mass entertainer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, co-starring Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill and others. He also mentioned about his film and the need for today’s filmmakers to have an understanding of India.

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor opined “I have been saying this for a long time that our Hindi films are not working. Galat picture banaoge toh kaise chalegi (If you make wrong movies, how will they work)? Today filmmakers have a different understanding of India. They feel it’s from Andheri to Colaba. The filmmakers that I have met and interacted with; they are too cool. They make that kind of content. However, Hindustan is way different. They start from the east of the railway stations.” He further stated that “I hope my words don’t come to bite me. Bhari nahi padhna chaiye (People shouldn’t question what kind of a film I have made). It (Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan) is releasing on April 21 and I hope everyone likes it.” From the same event his video has gone viral where he revealed “I’ve never been interested in these awards because I’ve seen so many of them at home. Sometimes, if our doors would not open, we would use them as door stoppers. And we would give them away to others if we didn’t find any place for them at home. This is how it is for me. I’ve always lost. I was never interested in awards. Even today, I am not. I am interested in rewards. That’s what I get from my fans and from the Hindi film audience.”

Salman was recently seen in an extended cameo in Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan. He is also resuming his role of Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore in YRF’s Tiger 3. Recently, there have also been reports about a Tiger and Pathaan face-off movie from Aditya Chopra’s spy universe. The film is tentatively being called as Tiger Vs Pathaan and will be directed by Siddharth Anand. A veteran trade source opened up on the same and told “Aditya Chopra has immense trust in Siddharth Anand to deliver a grand visual spectacle that has never been seen before with Tiger vs Pathaan. Siddharth is getting a dream cast of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan coming together for their first full-fledged film since Karan Arjun and Siddharth will also be given all the support he needs to mount Tiger vs Pathaan as the biggest film that India has ever produced.”

Salman’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji and will be releasing on Aprile 21, 2023.

