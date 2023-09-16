Home

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan Ready To Set Box Office On Fire As They Team Up For Tiger Vs Pathaan

Tiger vs Pathaan is a huge milestone for the YRF Spy Universe as it marks a reunion of two giants from Indian Cinema after 30 years of their first collaboration in Karan Arjun.

Needless to say, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are two of the best on-screen and off-screen buddies movie buffs love to watch. Their acting prowess leaves audiences spellbound and whenever the duo teamed up in movies like Karan Arjun and Pathaan, it has always been a visual treat. Well, once again, the acting giants are joining forces for one of the biggest action films in the history of Indian cinema, produced by YRF Spy Universe. Adding on, it is speculated that fans would see the superstars in never-seen-before avatars. Let us tell you that the duo won’t be portraying the roles of friends or brothers, but the YRF film will be a face-off between Salman and SRK titled Tiger vs. Pathaan.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Tiger vs Pathaan is a part of the YRF Spy Universe that kicked off with the Tiger franchise starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, which holds a 100 per cent box office smashing track record.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan Excited To Lock Horns In Tiger vs Pathaan

As per a report by Pinkvilla, the script for Tiger vs. Pathaan is officially locked. Earlier, there were reports about a joint narration of script for Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at YRF, however, sources confirmed that it has been an individual narration to both of them in August. It was narrated by Aditya Chopra to the Jawan star and Sultan actor separately in different meetings. Soon after hearing the script, both the megastars gave an instant thumbs up and both Salman and Shah Rukh are excited for a face-off in this Siddharth Anand directorial. As per reports by the entertainment portal, Tiger vs Pathaan will unleash a never-seen-before dynamic of the two super spies, Tiger and Pathaan.

After the release of Tiger 3 in Diwali, the team of Tiger vs Pathaan will start the preparation work from November this year with things being locked on the paper. Reports further suggest that it is going to be a prolonged five-month prep for the film, before taking it on floors in March 2024.

Tiger vs Pathaan Shoot To Begin From March 2024

The Tiger vs Pathaan is going to be a huge milestone for the YRF Spy Universe because it marks a reunion of two giants from Indian Cinema on a full-fledged film. This collaboration will happen 30 years after Karan Arjun.

The union of Bollywood’s Bhaijaan and King Khan gives a hint about a strong script. As per sources quoted by the news outlet, Aditya Chopra and the team are all set to take the film on floors by March or April. The team is also confident that Tiger vs Pathaan will live onto the mammoth expectations of the cinema lovers.

