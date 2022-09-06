Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan Tiger 3 Shoot: Here’s an exciting piece of news for all the die hard fans of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan! The two Bollywood superstars is all set to shoot together for a special sequence of Tiger 3 by the end of September. Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan in a lead role and this is his third film in the Tiger franchise that went on the floor in February 2021. The movie also stars Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist while Katrina Kaif will be the leading lady as she returns to play the Pakistani spy Zoya onscreen. Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and SRK plays an interesting cameo role in the film.Also Read - Salman Khan Arrives At Party Fitting A Half-Filled Glass In His Jeans Pocket, Curious Fans Ask 'Water Or Vodka?' Watch VIRAL Video

According to an etimes report, a source close to the project(Tiger 3) revealed that, “Shah Rukh Khan will be shooting his part for Tiger 3 by the end of this month.” A few days ago, it was reported by the same publication that SRK would shoot for Atlee’s film Jawan till the end of September and only then move on to Raju Hirani’s Dunki shoot.

At present both Salman and Shah Rukh are shooting for their respective home productions films. Shah Rukh Khan is in Chennai for Atlee’s film ‘Jawaan’, which he will be shooting for till the end of the month after that he will travel back to Mumbai and shoot for Tiger 3 with Salman who is currently shooting the last leg of his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Meanwhile, on Monday Salman unveiled a short teaser of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ to introduce his lead character from the film. The teaser was shared by Salman on his social media with a caption, “#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan”. The teaser with its length of just over a minute, gives a glimpse of Salman’s look. The actor’s iconic bracelet too features in the video as he rides a cruiser Motorcycle and walks through the Ladakh Valley.

The superstar was in Ladakh recently with his leading lady, Pooja Hegde, and this announcement video too was shot in the same schedule.

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji. The film also features Daggubati Venkatesh in lead. Produced by Salman Khan Films, the movie is slated to release in the end of 2022.