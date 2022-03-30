Ahil Khan’s 6th Birthday Bash: Actor Salman Khan’s nephew and Arpita Khan-Ayush Sharma’s son Ahil Khan has turned six on Wednesday. The superstar took to his social media to share a video from the mela-themed celebrations that had fire dance, games, balloons, lights and a lot of fun. He can be seen walking around as sister Arpita Khan Sharma and nephew Ahil enjoy the party.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan Will Collaborate For Tiger 3 in June: Report

Ahil Khan’s sixth birthday bash was at an open area specially decorated for kids. It had an adventure zone, angry birds bouncy, fire stunts by professional artists. Salman had his back to the camera while he walked around, talking to Arpita and Ahil. Salman was seen posing with Arpita and Ahil. Salman captioned the video as, “#ahilsbirthday.” Also Read - Andheri Court Summons Salman Khan And His Bodyguard For Allegedly Misbehaving With A Journalist In 2019 - All Details Inside

Watch Ahil Khan’s birthday video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Also Read - Andheri Court Summons Salman Khan For Allegedly Assaulting a TV Journalist, Read on

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently working on the much-awaited movie Tiger 3. It is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and will also feature Katrina Kaif in the lead along with Emraan Hashmi playing the lead antagonist. Besides, Salman will also begin shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali next year and will be having a grand entry scene in the movie.