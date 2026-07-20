Salman Khan shares cryptic post after video goes viral amid concerns over his health rumours: ‘Aap logon…’

A viral video of Salman Khan's latest appearance left many fans worried about his health. Soon after that, the actor posted a cryptic message on social media for his fans.

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Salman Khan (PC: Twitter)

Salman Khan has once again become the centre of attention, but this time it isn’t because of a film announcement or an action-packed look. Over the weekend, a video of the Bollywood superstar attending a public event in Mumbai spread rapidly across social media, with many fans expressing concern after noticing what they believed was a change in his appearance. As the speculation increased, the actor chose not to directly address the rumours. Instead, he shared a brief yet intriguing post on social media that quickly caught everyone’s attention. While the message did not mention the ongoing discussion or clarify anything about his health, it was enough to get fans talking all over again. Here’s what happened and why the post has gone viral.

Viral video leaves fans concerned

It all started after Salman Khan attended the inauguration of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority’s Data Collection (SRA) and Verification Support Centre in Mumbai. Videos from the event soon surfaced online, with many social media users commenting that the actor appeared leaner, little unwell, and quieter than usual.

What happened to Salman Khan?? At first I thought it’s not him but saw shera too there He is ageing like Dharmendra. pic.twitter.com/u52EZHx4KX — Gagan Choudhary (@trigguuuu) July 19, 2026

Several fans shared messages wishing him good health, while others urged people not to jump to conclusions based on a short video clip. As the footage continued to circulate, rumours about his well-being started spreading across different platforms. However, there has been no official confirmation suggesting that Salman is dealing with any new health issues.

Salman Khan’s cryptic post after video goes viral

Amid the growing speculation, Salman took to social media and shared a series of photographs along with a caption, “Aap logon ki tabiyat kaisi hai?”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The simple message immediately drew attention because it arrived just as conversations around his health were dominating social media. While some fans felt the actor was subtly responding to the rumours, others believed he was simply interacting with his followers in his usual style.

Fans continue to send messages of support to Salman Khan

Salman Khan’s latest appearance has reminded many fans of the health challenges he has spoken about in the past. Fans have flooded social media with messages of love, support, and prayers, while urging others to avoid speculation and show kindness. The actor’s supporters continue to stand by him, hoping he remains healthy and well. Salman Khan has not made any official statement confirming health issues related to the viral video.