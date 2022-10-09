Bollywood actor, Salman Khan recently took to his social media account and wishes Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari a Happy Birthday on Sunday. Palak will working in Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan. The star’s birthday got all the more special after Salman posted a sweet birthday wish for her. He also posted a picture of his co-star and wished ‘Wishing you a very happy birthday’ @PalaktiwariAlso Read - Bigg Boss 16: Netizens Slam Shalin Bhanot After Archana Gautam Accuses Him of Hitting Her - Check Reactions

Palak Tiwari Reacts on Salman Khan’s Birthday Message

Salman Khan posted a sweet message for his film's costar Palak Tiwari along with a picture on his Instagram account. Reacting to that, Palak shared Salman's wish on her Instagram stories, along with a slew of heart-shaped emojis. In Salman's Instagram post, fans also left well wishes for Palak. Fans also loved this sweet gesture of Salman Khan's for her co-star. They also reacted with several hearts and sweet emoticons. Some also wrote " Heart of gold", "such a sweet gesture", for the Dabangg star. Also

Check Out Post

On professional front, Salman Khan has been filming Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Pooja Hedge and Venkatesh. Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, and Siddharth Nigam also play significant roles in the film. The Farhad Samji-directed film is getting bigger and better by the day. Salman has also revealed his movie looks on social media. The film will be released later this year, in December end.