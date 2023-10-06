Home

Salman Khan Showers Love on Aamir Khan’s Son Junaid at Rajveer Deol’s Dono Premiere

Salman Khan showered love on Aamir Khan's son Junaid at Rajveer Deol and Palomi Dhillon starrer 'Dono' premiere.

Salman Khan Showers Love on Aamir Khan’s Son Junaid: Salman Khan recently attended the Dono premiere which marks the debut of Sunny Deol’s younger son Rajveer Deol and Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma Dhillon. The actor who is close friends with Sunny Deol went to the screening to extend his support to the Deols during Dono premiere. Salman also met and greeted Aamir Khan who had come along with his son Junaid Khan. Salman looked dashing in his all-black outfit while Aamir wore a black and white T-shirt paired with blue denims and shoes. Junaid Khan came in grey shirt and black pants for the event.

SALMAN KHAN POSES WITH AAMIR KHAN AND JUNAID KHAN:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

AAMIR KHAN-SALMAN KHAN BROMANCE AT DONO PREMIERE STEALS THE SHOW

Aamir and Salman starred together in Rajkumar Santoshi’s Andaz Apna Apna. The latter recently posted a heartfelt message for Aamir’s daughter Ira Khan’s Agastu Foundation and wrote, “Kamaal hai yaar bacche bade ho gaye, bade strong ho gaye hain aur bade samaihdaar bhi…. Loved it..god bless u beta (Wow, kids have grown up to be strong and sensible…Loved it..God bless you my child).” Aamir was seen speaking to Salman at Dono premiere. The duo along with Junaid posed for the shutterbugs.

Dono also marks the directorial debut of Sooraj Barjatya’s son Avnish. The production banner, Rajshri Productions is known for making family-oriented dramas and love stories. Salman has worked in many blockbusters for the banner such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Hum Saath Saath Hain and Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo.

Sunny, Karan Deol, Bobby Deol, Tanya Deol and Anshuman Deol also arrived at Dono premiere. Sunny posed with his two sons, while Bobby was papped with his wife and son.

