Salman Khan, sister Alvira summoned by Chandigarh court in Being Human jewellery cheating case

Salman Khan, his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri have been summoned by a Chandigarh district court in connection with an alleged cheating case related to a Being Human jewellery showroom.

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Salman Khan and his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri (PC- Twitter)

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri and the directors of Style and Content Jewellery Private Limited have been summoned by a Chandigarh district court in connection with an alleged cheating case related to a Being Human jewellery showroom, as per the NDTV report. The court has asked all the accused to appear on October 5 and respond to the allegations. The case was filed by Chandigarh-based businessman Arun Gupta, who claims he suffered losses of several crores after investing in a Being Human jewellery showroom in Manimajra.

According to the complaint, Gupta invested nearly Rs 3 crore after signing an agreement with Style and Content Jewellery Pvt Ltd, the company that had the licence to market Being Human jewellery. He alleged that around Rs 1 crore was spent on setting up and developing the showroom and that he fulfilled all the conditions mentioned in the agreement.

However, Gupta claimed that after the showroom opened, the company failed to provide the promised business support. He also alleged that the store responsible for supplying Being Human jewellery had remained closed since February 2020, leading to inventory shortages and major financial losses.

The complaint further alleges that six people associated with the company misrepresented the business opportunity and persuaded him to invest by making false promises.

The company has previously denied the allegations. It has maintained that Salman Khan had no direct role in the 2018 agreement with the Chandigarh businessman.

According to the company’s earlier clarification, the Salman Khan Foundation had only licensed the Being Human brand to Style and Content Jewellery Pvt Ltd in 2015. It stated that the responsibility for manufacturing, marketing and operating the jewellery business rested entirely with the company and not with Salman Khan.

The matter will now come up for hearing on October 5, when the accused have been directed to appear before the court and submit their responses.