In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14, Salman Khan will be slamming Rakhi Sawant’s supporter Vindu Dara Singh. The megastar said that instead of supporting Rakhi, Vindu has been trying to demotivate her. A promo video of Weekend Ka Vaar has been shared by the channel where Vindu Dara Singh was schooled by the host for not being the right supporter for Rakhi. The channel captioned the post as: “@rakhisawant2511 ke supporters ne unke decision par rakhi apni baat. Magar kya @vindusingh ho rahe hain unke against? Dekhiye aaj raat 9 baje, #WeekendKaVaar mein, #Colors par. Catch it before tv on @vootselect. #BiggBoss2020 #BiggBoss14 #BB14”. Also Read - Devoleena Bhattacharjee Gets Evicted From Bigg Boss 14, Eijaz Khan to Not Enter The Show



In another video, Salman Khan bashed Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni as they criticised Rakhi Sawant for shredding the Rs 14 lakh cheque to reach the finale week. The two friends slammed her for deducting the amount from the winner’s prize money, which seems to have not gone down well with host. Salman also schooled him for screaming at Rakhi. He said, “Rahul, why are you screaming at her. Iss conversation se aisa lag raha hai ki aap jeet chuke ho show, aur aapke Rs 14 lakh Rakhi ke paas pade hue hai.”

The housemates at present are Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik, Devoleena, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, and Nikki Tamboli.