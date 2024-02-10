Home

Salman Khan-Sooraj Barjatya’s 5th Film to Begin Only in 2026, After Tiger vs Pathaan? Check New Deets

Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya confirmed their plans of reuniting for a grand film soon. However, latets reports now suggest that while the project is on, they have got pior commitments.

New Delhi: Salman Khan decided to reunite with his favourite director, Sooraj Barjatya last year. The duo confirmed their fifth collaboration and while no details have been out yet about their new film, it seems the fans will have to wait a little longer than expected. New reports suggest that the actor has greenlighted the film, tentatively titled ‘Prem Ki Shaadi’, only to be shot next year. Salman has got a packed schedule for the next three years and it will only be possible by the next year to start focussing on this new Barjatya film.

Not just the superstar, even the director is busy directing another film right now. A source close to the production informed that both Salman and Sooraj want this film to be the grandest collaboration they have ever had. They are being mindful about the scale of the film and therefore, there is not going to be any hurry. “Sooraj Barjatya and Salman Khan are working towards and looking forward to a bigger vision and large-scale project. Sooraj Barjatya is directing a film before he collaborates with the superstar and, as we all know, Salman has a packed schedule for the next 26 months,” said the source.

Salman and Sooraj are NOT ‘parting ways’

The actor is currently busy with ‘The Bull’ which reunites him with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The film, directed by Vishnu Vardhan is gearing up for a Christmas release this year. The actor will then shift to shooting the magnum opus YRF film – Tiger vs Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan. The shoot of the film is expected to begin in March/ April this year and will be carried on til the year-end. This only leaves the actor to begin shooting for ‘Prem Ki Shaadi’ only next year which would also mean that the film will be targetting a festive release in the year 2026.

This is interesting considering Kick 2, Dabangg 4 and Pawan Putra Bhaijaan (reportedly a sequel to Bajrangi Bhaijaan – not confirmed yet) are also in the actor’s pipeline. It is reported that Salman has joined hands with Atlee and Arbaaz Khan for the next instalment in his iconic Dabangg franchise. However, more details are yet to be confirmed on this project. The Khan-Barjatya reunion is always an exciting one, though. They last worked together on ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’ in the year 2015. The film also featured Sonam Kapoor.

Guess this ends the rumours of Salman and Sooraj ‘parting ways’!

