A day after Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan received a death threat letter, the Bollywood superstar was spotted outside Galaxy Appartments. On Monday afternoon, Salman was seen arriving at his Bandra based Galaxy Appartments amidst threat to his life. The actor was clicked by the paps as he arrived at his residence and walked straight inside. Salman’s Galaxy apartment had an additional police force and security personnel deployed in the area.Also Read - Salman Khan: Net Worth, Monthly Income, Property Details And Everything You Need to Know

Watch Salman Khan arriving at his Galaxy Apartment:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @viral_currentstory

Also Read - Mumbai Police Records Statement of Actor Salman Khan After Bollywood Star Receives Death Threats

Earlier, a team of CBI and Crime Branch officials also visited Salman Khan’s Galaxy apartment. Also Read - Sidhu Moosewala Murder: 8 Suspected Sharp Shooters, Who Killed the Singer, Identified, Say Reports

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

For the unversed, Salim Khan had received an anonymous letter with the message “tumhara Moose Wala kar denge (you will end up like Moose Wala)”.

The letter was addressed to Salman and his father, following which an FIR was registered under section 506-II (Criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Bandra police station. Taking serious cognizance, the Bandra Police have launched their probe even as the Mumbai Police Crime Branch also started its own investigations.

Post the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, Salman’s security has been a matter of scrutiny as gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has emerged as a prime accused in the Congress leader’s murder had previously also threatened to kill the Bollywood actor in 2018.

On a related note, Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by a group of attackers in Mansa district on May 29, 2022. According to a postmortem report, his body had 19 bullet wounds and he died within 15 minutes of being shot. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi took responsibility and told the police that it was his gang member that got Sidhu Moose Wala killed.