Mumbai: Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been released and is getting mixed reviews from both the audience and the critics. Radhe is the first big Bollywood film to release on multiple mediums simultaneously. While it premiered in theatres overseas including Dubai and Australia, in India, it released on ZEE5’s pay-per-view platform ZeePlex, apart from DTH services, including Dish TV, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV. Also Read - Salman Khan Saves Disha Patani From Falling Down During Radhe Song Zoom Zoom's Shooting - Watch BTS Video

In just one day Radhe has gained 4.2 million views across platforms. Salman Khan took to social media sharing the news and thanking fans. “Wishing ev1 a v Happy Eid. Thank u all for the wonderful return gift by making Radhe the most-watched film on day 1. The film industry would not survive without your love n support. Thank u (sic),” he wrote. Also Read - Radhe Box Office Day 1: Salman Khan Makes Eid Happier, UAE Collects The Highest

Zee5’s server also crashed on Thursday following the Radhe release and heavy traffic on the platform from the audience. Meanwhile, the Prabhudeva-directorial is believed to have fetched $600K from the overseas market on its first day. Apart from this, Radhe also earned around $40K from the US and around Rs $50K from the Australian market on its first day. However, Salman had earlier announced that he will donate the film’s earnings for Covid-19 relief in the country. The movie is expected to go further high considering Eid festivities.

Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Gautam Gulati in key roles.

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai!