Home

Entertainment

Salman Khan Steps Out For The First Time After Security Scare at His Panvel Farmhouse

Salman Khan Steps Out For The First Time After Security Scare at His Panvel Farmhouse

Watch Video: Salman Khan Spotted Traveling from Mumbai Airport Post Panvel Security Scare

Salman Khan Steps Out For The First Time After Security Scare at His Panvel Farmhouse

Actor Salman Khan was spotted at an airport in Mumbai on Tuesday, January 9 amidst tight security. The Tiger 3 actor was seen exiting the Kalina airport here dressed in a casual outfit- a brown shirt paired with black pants. Salman accessorised his look with a black cap. He was seen waving to papparazi stationed outside the airport before heading towards his car. This is her first outing after two men trespassed Salman’s farmhouse in Panvel. They were later detained by the Panvel Taluka Police.

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



The farmhouse, named Arpita, after his sister, is located in the Waje village in Panvel near Mumbai. The Taluka police arrested the accused after they got caught in the compound of the farmhouse. The incident took place on Thursday, January 4.

You may like to read

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is basking in the success of Tiger 3. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, grossed over Rs 466.63 crore at the box office. In the film, Salman has shared the screen space with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Salman is also in the news for his ‘Bigg Boss’ hosting stint. In the recent episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, the ‘Dabangg’ star humbly requested the makers of the episode to make special arrangements for fans to live inside the Bigg Boss house after the finale.

After concluding the episode, Salman said, “Bigg Boss maine suna hai ki aapke fans request kar rahe hai aapse ki unko bhi ek mauka diya jaye Bigg Boss ke ghar mein rehne ka toh kyun na unko is aalishan ghar mein rehne ka experience diya jaaye… toh is season ke gharwale jab ghar se bahar jayenge obviously finale ke baad toh ek mauka in fans ko zarur dedijiye. (I have heard that a lot of ‘Bigg Boss’ fans want to enter the house. So, why not give them a chance to live in the luxurious house? Of course, it can happen once the contestants vacate the house after the finale.)”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.