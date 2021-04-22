Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan is known for his philanthropy and for his humanitarian initiatives for the people. Even at this time when the entire country is facing a severe health crisis, Salman Khan is making sure that he does his best to help the needy. Reportedly, the megastar has once again provided food to the frontline workers. Salman Khan has revived his food trucks and is distributing food kits to those in need. Also Read - Radhe Trailer Lacks Originality: Netizens Accuse Salman Khan of Copying Allu Arjun's Seeti Maar Song

As per a report in Mid-Day, Yuva Sena leader Rahul Kanal revealed that Salman Khan was keen on helping the police officers, BMC staff and health workers amid the second wave of coronavirus and therefore he decided to revive his food trucks to supply food kits to the frontline workers. "Our kits include tea, mineral water, a pack of biscuits, and snacks that include upma or poha or vada pav or pav bhaji. We have also started a helpline number on which the frontline workers can call, and we'll travel to their area to serve them. It is Salman's way of thanking them for their sustained efforts. This will go on till May 15," the leader said.

Reportedly, Salman's food trucks have been delivering food kits in Worli and Juhu and they intend to extend the service to other places in Mumbai as well. Even the official Twitter account of Yuva Sena appreciated Salman's efforts and thanked him.

This is not the first time that the Radhe actor has come forward to help the frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Last year as well, Salman helped the needy in the same way.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the trailer of Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been released and fans are loving it. The movie is set to release in theatres and on OTT platforms and direct D2h on May 13, 2021.