Salman Khan struggled emotionally after Baba Siddique’s death reveals co-star from Sikandar: ‘He was mentally…’

Fresh comments from a Sikandar co-star shed light on Salman Khan’s emotional state after Baba Siddique’s tragic death, offering a glimpse into how deeply the actor was impacted during that difficult time.

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Salman Khan was emotionally drained after Baba Siddique’s demise (PC: Twitter)

Salman Khan reportedly went through a deeply difficult phase while working on his film Sikandar, dealing with both personal grief and physical pain at the same time. The actor’s close friend Baba Siddique was killed in October 2024, an incident that shocked the entire film industry and raised serious security concerns around Salman Khan. Around this period, he was also recovering from a rib injury, which made the shooting schedule even more challenging. Despite these struggles, he continued to show up on set and complete his work commitments, leaving a strong impression on those working with him during the film’s production.

Vishal Vashishtha recalls Salman Khan’s difficult shooting phase

Sharing his experience from the sets of Sikandar, co-actor Vishal Vashishtha spoke about how Salman managed to keep working even when things were extremely difficult for him. He revealed this in an interview with Free Press Journal. According to him, Salman was visibly struggling during that time but still remained committed to the film.

He said, “He was mentally and emotionally drained, and physically as well, he was going through a lot. We saw it ourselves; it wasn’t a made-up story, it was real. He would walk slowly and somehow finish the scene. The moment the director called cut, he would go back and get physiotherapy done. He needed to stay mobile because he had to perform all those action sequences. He was in pain, yet he kept going. There was a life-threatening situation outside, but he was still showing up. It was tough.”

Working through pain and production challenges

Vishal also explained that the cast and crew often had to adjust schedules depending on Salman Khan’s condition. Action scenes were planned later in the shoot so that he could recover physically. During emotional and indoor scenes, he found it difficult even with basic movements like sitting or standing. The constant presence of security personnel around him added another layer of pressure during the shoot, making the environment even more stressful.

Despite these difficulties, the actor continued to appear on set daily. His dedication to completing the film despite personal challenges was something the entire team noticed and respected. Crew members would often wait for long hours, but there was an understanding of the situation he was going through.

Background of the incident and rising security concerns

The tragic incident involving Baba Siddique took place in Mumbai in October 2024 when he was shot outside his son’s office. He later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The case triggered widespread concern in the industry, especially due to alleged links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Reports also suggested that Salman Khan was mentioned as a target in related investigations, which led to increased security arrangements around him.

Following the incident, Salman was placed under Y+ security cover due to repeated threats. At the same time, he was also dealing with ongoing health issues, including a rib injury that affected the shooting pace of Sikandar.

About Salman Khan’s Sikandar

Sikandar directed by A.R. Murugadoss featured Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Prateik Smita Patil, Ayaan Lall, Vishal Vashishtha and Sharman Joshi. The film follows Sanjay Rajkot, a powerful man taking on corruption and systemic injustice. Released globally on March 30, 2025 during Eid al-Fitr in tight clash with Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s L2: Empuraan, and struggled at the box office. It ended its worldwide run with Rs 184.89 crore, falling short of expectations and being considered a commercial disappointment.