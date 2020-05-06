Bollywood actor Salman Khan is doing his bit for the people who are suffering due to coronavirus lockdown. After urging people to take part in ‘Anna Daan Challenge’, his team distributed ration to the needy people. In the video that is going viral, a person can be seen distributing ration from the ‘Being Haangryy’ truck. Also Read - Salman Khan to Play Prithviraj's Role in Chiranjeevi's Acharya, a Telugu Remake of Mohanlal's Lucifer?

Known for his kindness, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor has earlier distributed the ration and thanked Jacqueline Fernandez, Lulia Vantur, among others for doing their bit as the bags filled with ration gets loaded in the truck. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Thanks for the contribution… thank you all @jacquelinef143 @vanturiulia @rahulnarainkanal @imkamaalkhan @niketan_m @waluschaa @abhiraj88." (sic)

He also deposited Rs 3,000 in the bank accounts of around 90 vertically-challenged wage workers. FWICE President, BN Tiwari confirmed that around 45 workers have received the money in their bank accounts and others will be getting the money soon.

A few days back, he transferred a total of Rs 15 crore to the bank accounts of 25,000 daily wage workers of the entertainment industry whose livelihood were affected by the lockdown. He has also sent ration and essentials to them. A few days back, The Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees has confirmed that the wage workers have received the money sent by the Bharat actor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be next seen in Radhe: Most Wanted Bhai. The film, co-starring, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff is being helmed by Prabhudeva and is slated to hit the silver screens on the special occasion of Eid 2020.