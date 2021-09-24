Salman Khan and his relationships have always been the most talked about this in the industry. He is undoubtedly the most sought-after actor in Bollywood. With his magnetic personality and charm, he has successfully won the hearts of millions. Speaking about his longest relationship recently in an interview, Salman claimed he is in a relationship and it is the only one that has lasted this long. In a video message shown to the media at the Pench National Park in Madhya Pradesh, Salman Khan, who has been the host of Bigg Boss since 2010, said, “My relationship with Bigg Boss, this is perhaps my only relationship that has lasted this long. Some relationships, what do I say. Let it be. (But) Bigg Boss has brought certain permanence in my life. Though sometimes for those four months, we don’t see eye to eye but when we are parting ways (after a season’s end), we are desperate to reunite.”Also Read - Raqesh Bapat Breaks Silence on His Feelings For Shamita Shetty: She is Special

Bigg Boss 15 is all set to premiere on October 2, 2021. The 55-year-old actor talked about the show's 'jungle' theme. "This season makes me remember the song – Jungle Hai Aadhi Raat Hai. Not Sultan wala Dangal. Not Dangal wala Dangal, but it will be a different Dangal. 250 cameras will be looking out for every movement in the jungle and will note even a leaf moving. Bigg Boss 15 can be five months long this time", said Khan.

He added, "I like the show. I get to learn a lot from the show. It tries my patience. Every time I lose my cool, I wish I hadn't lost it. Then I try harder (to be patient). But the show's format is such that something keeps happening and then I've to go and correct. So you get to not only learn a lot but also meet so many new people, know their personalities".

Asim’s brother Umar Riaz, Donal Bisht, Shamita Shetty, Rakhi Sawant’s husband have been confirmed as BB 15 contestants. The other names which are expected to be on the show are Karan Kundrra, Ronit Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Reem Shaikh and Nidhi Bhanushali.

Are you excited for Bigg Boss 15? Watch this space for more updates