Home

Entertainment

Salman Khan Talks About His Exes in Viral Video: ‘Jaan Se Start Hota Hai, Phir Jaan Le Lete Hain…’

Salman Khan Talks About His Exes in Viral Video: ‘Jaan Se Start Hota Hai, Phir Jaan Le Lete Hain…’

Salman Khan just gave a Kartik Aaryan-like monologue when asked about who has the right to call him 'jaan' in a viral video from The Kapil Sharma Show.

Salman Khan Talks About His Exes in Viral Video 'Jaan Se Start Hota Hai, Phir Jaan Le Lete Hain...' (Photo: VIral Bhayani)

Salman Khan has had many relationships but none of them cultivated into the one forever. And the actor seems to be talking about just that in his latest video from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show where he recently went to promote his upcoming film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan‘. The channel has released a promo of the show in which the star is seen interacting with the show’s host, Kapil Sharma while answering ‘who is the jaan in his life’.

When Kapil asks Salman about the person who has the right to call him ‘jaan’ (life), the latter goes on to deliver a long speech about how many women came into his life and he gave them the right to call him ‘jaan’ but they eventually left him and ruined it all. Salman begins his monologue and says, “Kisi ko haq nahi dena jaan bolne ka – jaan se start hota hai aur fir jaan lelete hain….I am so happy to be with you, main itni khushnaseeb hu, thoda sa waqt nikal jata hai, uske baad i love you aata hai, jaise i love you aaya, jaise pata chala ki ye phasa uske baad aapki zindagi barbad (I recommend you never give anyone the right to call you ‘jaan‘. It begins with ‘you are life’ and then eventually they take your life. They say ‘I am so happy to be with you. I am so lucky. As time passes by, they say ‘I love you’ and you get serious and that’s it, it destroys your life).”

You may like to read

The actor goes on to say, “Jaan ek bada hi incomplete word hai. actually pura sentence shayad ye hoga ki ‘jaan le lungi teri, uske baad kisi aur ko jaan banaungi, uski bhi jaan lungi (Jaan is not a complete word in its own. If you see, the entire sentence would be ‘I’ll take your life. I’ll call someone else my lover and then take his life as well).”

Check the full video of Salman Khan from The Kapil Sharma Show here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Salman was present on the show with the entire team of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film features Shehnaaz Gill, Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, and Jassie Gill among others in important roles. It is hitting the screens as the big Eid release this year is set in South India.

Your thoughts on Salman’s stand on his love life?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.