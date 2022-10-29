On the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan teased ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif about her husband Vicky Kaushal. Katrina appeared on the show to promote her upcoming film Phone Bhoot. She asked him on the show who he would spy on if he became a ghost one day. Salman chose an unusual name.Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Calls Abdu Rozik The 'Wisest Contestant' on 'Shukravaar ka Vaar', Says 'Very Proud of You'

“Ek banda hai, uska naam Vicky Kaushal hai (There is a guy named Vicky Kaushal),” Salman said. Katrina Blushed when she heard her husband’s name. When asked why, Salman replied, “Loving, caring, and daring.” He is loving, caring, and daring (Uske baare mein baat karta hu toh aap blushing hain). And you blush when I mention him).” Katrina smiled as she agreed to everything. Also Read - Controversy Alert! Complaint Filed Against Sherlyn Chopra For Demanding Director Sajid Khan's Removal From 'Bigg Boss 16'- Watch Video

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be seen grooving to the Tip Tip Barsa Paani song in the episode, while Ishaan and Siddhant will shake a leg with Salman to their film’s songs. On stage, the cast will also be seen playing some scary games with Salman.

Katrina and Salman have appeared together in films such as Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat. They also dated for a while before breaking up but remained good friends. They’ll be back together in Tiger 3. After dating Vicky Kaushal for nearly two years, Katrina married him last year. Their love story began on the couch of Koffee With Karan when Katrina mentioned that she and Vicky would look good together due to their similar heights. Vicky swooned on Karan’s couch when she found out. They later met and hit it off at Zoya Akhtar’s party.