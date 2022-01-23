Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Bigg Boss 15 has been entertaining viewers for the past four months, and the show’s producers have decided to extend it for another two weeks. Now that Mika Singh and Mithun Chakraborty have joined the show, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode will be full of entertainment and drama. While Rakhi Sawant’s reaction will steal the show.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Eliminated During Weekend Ka Vaar? Here's What Reports Claim

In the latest promo, Mika Singh sets the Bigg Boss stage on fire when he and the host Salman Khan grooved to some Punjabi tracks. He made the actor play the dhol and say ‘chak de phatte,’ a Punjabi expression of encouragement. Rakhi Sawant was shocked when she saw Mika on Bigg Boss 15. She screamed, “Oh my God!” “Tumhara favourite aa gaya hai (Your favourite is here),” Salman mocked her. Mika asked about Rakhi’s well-being. Also Read - China's PLA Has Found 'Missing' Arunachal Boy: Indian Army

For the uninformed, Rakhi and Mika made headlines in 2006 when Rakhi claimed that the Singer had kissed her forcefully at his birthday party. Many people recall the dispute to this day. However, following the uproar, the two have moved on.

Stay tuned for more updates on Bigg Boss 15!