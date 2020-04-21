Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif make a stunning pair and they have been proving the same on-screen for years now. Another proof of the same is currently going viral on social media. A video that’s been shared widely from the fan-clubs of Salman and Katrina shows the couple having while on the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai. The duo shot for the film around three years back and a tiny clip of them grooving on Swag Se Karenge Sabka Swagat has now appeared online. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Reacts to Salman Khan's 'Pyaar Karona', Says 'Bhai Kamaal ka Single Aur Singer Hai'

The video shows Katrina rehearsing her steps on the popular song while Salman is seen in a goofy mood. The actor teases Katrina and both laugh it off. Check out the video here: Also Read - Watch: Salman Khan Says 'Doctors, Police Ko Salute Karona' And Adds His Swag to Pyar Karona Song

Salman and Katrina were last seen together in Bharat that release in 2019 to wide appreciation. The chemistry between the actors has always impressed the audience and the same was the case when they ruled the screens last year. The duo is going to work together in the Tiger franchise soon. However, things are not currently planned yet. Both Salman and Katrina are busy with their individual projects. While he has got Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali up his sleeves, Katrina is awaiting the release of Sooryavanshi after which she is set to work on an action movie.

Your thoughts on this video though?