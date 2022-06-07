Salman Khan Threat Letter Case Update: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan‘s testimony has been recorded by Mumbai Police in connection with a letter threatening him and his father, an official said on Tuesday. The Bollywood superstar has rejected any threat in a statement to the Mumbai Police Department. He also denied that he had received any threats or received any threat calls from anyone.Also Read - Rajasthan 12th Arts Results: Labourer’s And Commoner’s Sons, Constable’s Daughter Among Toppers

Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan gave a statement to Mumbai Police on Monday after a threat letter was discovered by the actor’s security guard near his flat on Sunday. As per ANI, Salman Khan has denied threats from any person, threat calls, or a dispute with anyone in the recent past. Also Read - CCTV Footage of Sidhu Moosewala Clicking Selfies With Accused 15 Minutes Before Death Goes Viral- Watch

Salman Khan’s statement to Mumbai police:

Meanwhile, since Sunday, Mumbai Police have increased security around the Khans’ home in Bandra West’s Galaxy Apartments, and Joint Commissioner of Police Vishwas Nangre-Patil met with Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil to brief him on the issue.

In connection with the investigation, the actor’s father, acclaimed screenplay writer Salim Khan, gave a statement to the police. The letter stated, according to a police source, “Salim Khan, Salman Khan Bahot Jald Aapka Mooselwala Hoga… (Salim Khan, Salman Khan, very soon you will meet Moosewala’s fate.)”

