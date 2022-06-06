Mumbai: In the matter of the threat letter to actor Salman Khan, Mumbai Commissioner of Police Sanjay Pandey while addressing the media persons on Monday said that the Mumbai Police is taking the matter as seriously as the case is.Also Read - Salman Khan: Net Worth, Monthly Income, Property Details And Everything You Need to Know

"We are investigating the letter he received and the whole matter. No one has been detained as of now. We'll increase security if required," he said.

Salman Khan's father Salim Khan had on Sunday received an anonymous letter with the message "tumhara Moosewala kar denge (you will end up like Moosewala)". Following this the Maharashtra Home Department has strengthened the actor's security.

The letter was addressed to Salman and his father, following which an FIR was registered under section 506-II (Criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Bandra police station.

Post the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, Salman’s security has been a matter of scrutiny as gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has emerged as a prime accused in the Congress leader’s murder had previously also threatened to kill the Bollywood actor in 2018.