Mumbai Police crime branch on Wednesday questioned jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, in wake of the ongoing threat letter to Salman Khan case. The crime branch is conducting a parallel probe in the matter while the Bandra(Mumbai) police are investigating the case. According to PTI, the Mumbai police official on Wednesday said, “The crime branch team was sent to Delhi to question Lawrence Bishnoi, who is in the custody of Delhi Police in a case of Arms Act. After questioning Bishnoi, the crime branch members are on their way back to Mumbai.” The team gathered some information, but nothing concrete related to the threat letter came out so far, he said.Also Read - Drinks Break After 10 Overs to Combat Scorching Heat in Delhi - Report

Earlier on Monday, Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan gave a statement to Mumbai Police after a threat letter was discovered by the actor’s father on Sunday. The police also took the statements of two bodyguards of Salim Khan and even increased the security around the actor’s residence Galaxy apartment in Bandra. Also Read - Massive Fire Breaks Out at Delhi’s Mandawali Police Station, 10 Fire Tenders Rush To Spot

As per ANI, Salman Khan has denied threats from any person, threat calls, or a dispute with anyone in the recent past. Also Read - Delhi COVID Update: Daily Covid Tally Rises to 564, One Death Reported

Salman Khan threat letter case | Salman Khan, in his statement to police, has denied threat from any person, threat calls or a dispute with anyone in the recent past — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2022



For the uninitiated, the threat letter to Salman Khan recieved by his father mentioned, “Salim Khan, Salman Khan Bahot Jald Aapka Moosewala Hoga G.B L.B… (Salim Khan, Salman Khan, very soon you will meet Moosewala’s fate.)” It is speculated that G.B. and L.B. may refer to gangsters Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi.

Watch this space for more updates on the Salman Khan threat letter case!