Salman Khan Receives Death Threats Again, Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Says ‘Apologise to Our Deity’ – Read Full Post

Salman Khan was recently threatened by Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi again over the alleged 'Blackbuck Killing' case.

Salman Khan Threatened by Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Again: Salman Khan has once again been threatened by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who had earlier warned him to have the same fate as late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. In June 2022, Mumbai Police had lodged an FIR against an unknown person for sending a threat letter to Salman and his father Salim Khan. The police took stern measures to ensure the security of the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor and the veteran lyricist-screenwriter. Now, in a recent interview the gangster has warned Salman to face grave consequences if he doesn’t apologise to his community at the deity’s temple.

LAWRENCE BISHNOI ENRAGED OVER SALMAN KHAN

In an interaction with ABP News, Lawrence said “There is anger in our society for Salman Khan. He humiliated my society. A case was filed against him, but he did not apologise. If he does not tender an apology, be ready to face the consequences. I will not depend on anyone else.” He further added “There is anger in my mind for him since childhood. Will break his ego sooner or later. He should come to our deity’s temple and apologise. If our society forgives, then I will not say anything.” In his allged 2022 letter he had written “Moosewala jaisa kar doonga (You will suffer the same fate as Moosewala)” referring to the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29. Lawrnece is miffed with Salman over the blackbuck killing incident.

LAWRENCE BISHNOI BEFRIENDED SALMAN KHAN’S HOUSE STAFF

Special Commissioner of Police, Special Cell of Delhi Police, HGS Dhaliwal had told that Lawrence Bishnoi gang members ‘tried to befriend the staff of Salman’s house’, as reported by ANI. The official had revealed that “They took stock of Salman Khan’s farmhouse, saw the road access, noted the speed limit at which the vehicle would move in and out due to the potholes on roads. They posed as Salman Khan’s fans and tried to befriend the staff of his house so that they could know the timings of his entry and exit and the people who accompany him.”

Salman will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and YRF’s Tiger 3. He was recently appreciated for his extended cameo in Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan.

