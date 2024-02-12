Home

Salman Khan and AR Murugadoss were reportedly supposed to work together on 'Ghajini' which eventually landed in Aamir Khan's lap. 18 years after that missed opportunity, it seems the duo has united for a grand action film by Sajid Nadiadwala.

New Delhi: It’s raining offers for Salman Khan. Not that he ever lacked film offers in his 36-year-long career. However, as per the latest report, he might just be teaming up with pan-India director AR Murugadoss who also offered him ‘Ghajini’ 18 years back. The duo is expected to collaborate on a massive action film produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. This film will also mark Salman and Sajid’s reunion 10 years after Kick.

A report published in Pinkvilla suggests that Salman has given his nod to this yet-to-be-titled film by AR Murugadoss and he will shoot for this one throughout this year. The grand actioner is expected to be ready for an Eid 2025 release and everyone on board is thrilled about this collaboration. The report quoted a source close to the production saying, “Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala have been discussing a probable collaboration for a while now. When Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss discussed this subject, the only name that came to their mind was Salman Khan, and when the producer discussed the film with Salman, it was an instant yes from the superstar.”

Both ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ and ‘Prem Ki Shaadi’ put on hold?

Interestingly, this adds to the rumours of Salman putting a hold on his collaboration with Suraj Barjatya for a film tentatively titled ‘Prem Ki Shaadi’. Even Aditya Chopra has decided to make another film before starting Tiger vs Pathaan featuring Salman and Shah Rukh Khan in their biggest collaboration so far. The superstar was supposed to dedicate the entire year to shooting for the YRF project. However, now that another film will enter the spy universe before Tiger vs Pathaan, it only seems logical for Salman to assign this year’s shoot window to another film which very could just be this new project with Nadiadwala.

The film is reportedly being made on a whopping budget of Rs 400 crore and will be shot exhaustively in Portugal, Europe and some parts of India. Not just Salman, but his entire team along with the respective teams of Nadiadwala and Murugadoss, everyone is excited to give shape to their vision. “The meetings took place earlier in the year and all the energies aligned in the right way to start the film as soon as possible. Among every script that came his way over the last year, the AR Murugadoss film is something that excited him the most leading him to put the film on priority,” the source further said.

The other films in Salman’s pipeline include Tiger vs Pathaan, Kick 2, Dabangg 4, The Bull, and Prem Ki Shaadi. Muugadoss is known for directing big films like Kaththi, Sarkar, Darbar, and Ghajini among others. He also directed Akshay Kumar starrer Holiday. Excited about this news? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Salman’s film with AR Murugadoss!

