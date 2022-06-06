Even as Salman Khan’s security has been beefed up, a day after the Bollywood superstar’s father Salim Khan received a death threat letter, looks like the actor won’t let it affect his work schedule. According to reports, Salman is likely to fly to Hyderabad for the next schedule of his home production Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, states a report in etimes. Earlier on Monday noon, the actor was spotted returning to his Bandra residence, Galaxy Apartments and now he is all set to return back to the sets of his upcoming film.Also Read - Salman Khan: Net Worth, Monthly Income, Property Details And Everything You Need to Know

Watch Salman Khan entering his Galaxy Apartment:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @viral_currentstory



Accrding to the etimes report, “Salman and the entire team will be flying to Hyderabad today for a 25-day schedule of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Thereafter, Salman will return and join the Tiger 3 schedule in Mumbai,” said a source to the website. Also Read - Mumbai Police Records Statement of Actor Salman Khan After Bollywood Star Receives Death Threats

For the unversed, Salman’s father Salim Khan had received an anonymous letter with the message “tumhara Moose Wala kar denge (you will end up like Moose Wala)”.The letter was addressed to Salman and his father, following which an FIR was registered under section 506-II (Criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Bandra police station. Taking serious cognizance, the Bandra Police have launched their probe even as the Mumbai Police Crime Branch also started its own investigations.

On Monday, a team of CBI and crime branch officials also visited Salman Khan’s Galaxy apartment for the investigation. Also Read - Salman Khan Threat Letter Case: Mumbai Police Commissioner Says City Police Taking The Matter Very Seriously

Watch CBI officials arrive at Salman’s Galaxy Apartment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Post the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, Salman’s security has been a matter of scrutiny as gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has emerged as a prime accused in the Congress leader’s murder had previously also threatened to kill the Bollywood actor in 2018.