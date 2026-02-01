Salman Khan to Kangana Ranaut: Celebrities targeted in firing incidents outside their homes – Check full list

  • Home
Repeated firing incidents outside celebrity homes across India and abroad have sparked fresh fears about the safety of public figures.

Published date india.com Updated: February 1, 2026 9:14 PM IST
email india.com By Shiwani email india.com
In recent years, Bollywood has witnessed a disturbing pattern that feels less like cinema and more like reality. Several well-known names from the film and entertainment industry have found themselves linked to firing incidents outside their homes, offices, and even businesses. While most of these cases thankfully did not lead to injuries, they have left behind fear, panic, and serious questions about how safe celebrities really are.

What once seemed like high-voltage drama seen only in films is now unfolding outside the gates of real homes.

Rohit Shetty firing incident shocks Mumbai

The latest incident took place on the night of January 31, 2026, when four gunshots were fired outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Juhu, Mumbai, at around 12.45 am. Shetty, known for directing action-packed films, was inside his home with his family when the shots were heard.

No one was injured, but the Mumbai Police immediately increased security and formed Crime Branch teams to investigate the matter. The incident sent shockwaves across the industry, reminding many that even top filmmakers are not beyond reach.

Salman Khan: Galaxy Apartments attack (2024)

One of the most talked-about incidents happened on April 14, 2024, outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. Bike-borne assailants fired shots late at night and fled the spot. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang later claimed responsibility, linking it to earlier threats against the actor.

After this, Salman Khan’s security was significantly tightened.

Disha Patani’s family home targeted in Bareilly (2025)

On September 12, 2025, 8 to 10 bullets were fired outside the Bareilly home of Disha Patani’s family. Reports suggested the involvement of the Goldy Brar gang, allegedly linked to a dispute involving her sister. The incident showed that even the families of celebrities are not out of danger.

Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram house attack (2025)

On August 17, 2025, more than 24 bullets were fired at social media star Elvish Yadav’s house in Gurugram. He was not at home, but his family was inside. The attack underlined how online fame can also attract serious real-world threats.

Kangana Ranaut’s Residence

Kangana Ranaut too faced a firing incident outside her residence. Though no one was hurt, the incident added to fears around outspoken public figures.

AP Dhillon’s Canada Attack (2024)

Punjabi singer AP Dhillon reportedly faced a tense situation when shots were fired outside his home in Canada. While he remained safe, the incident sparked concern about how security threats to celebrities can extend far beyond India and follow them internationally.

Kapil Sharma’s Restaurant Firing in Canada

Comedian Kapil Sharma also encountered a similar scare when gunshots were reported near his property in Canada. The episode highlighted that even homes and businesses connected to famous personalities abroad are not completely immune to such risks.

Older incidents that still haunt Bollywood

In 2000, Rakesh Roshan was shot outside his office but survived. Govinda once suffered an accidental gunshot from his own licensed weapon. Recently, KRK also came into the news after being granted bail in a firing-related case.

These repeated incidents have raised a worrying question: Is Bollywood facing a new kind of threat where stardom itself is becoming a risk?

