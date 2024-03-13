Home

Salman Khan to Not Be a Part of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan 2 and Hrithik Roshan’s War 2? Here’s What We Know

Salman Khan is possibly not going to be part of both War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Pathaan 2 alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

In a surprising event, Bollywood’s Bhaijaan aka Salman Khan, might not be a part of YRF’s upcoming spy movies, Pathaan 2 and War 2. The news comes as a massive disappointment for all the fans as they were quite excited to witness Salman, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik with a power-pack performance. Salman, who established the universe with Ek Tha Tiger and appeared in the spy world four times is expected not to be a part of the universe. These include Salman’s three standalone films – Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and Tiger 3 – and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

Earlier, it was expected that Salman Khan’s Tiger would re-appear in SRK-starrer Pathaan 2 and Hrithik Roshan’s War 2. However, now a set of fresh reports claims that Tiger will only appear in important junctures of the spy universe. According to a source close to Bollywood Hungama, revealed that Aditya Chopra doesn’t want to over-dilute Salman’s presence in the universe by giving regular appearances.

“Of the 5 films made in the Spy Universe to date, four have featured Tiger. The Team at YRF feels that there is enough of Tiger, and he should mark a return to the universe at the most crucial juncture now. Having random cameos in feature films will dilute the power of Tiger as a standalone character. He has discussed the larger plans for Tiger with Salman Khan, and even he is on the same page,” claimed a source.

“Salman is also tired of doing cameos and is now wanting to do something substantial. Adi doesn’t want the cameos within the universe to be gimmicks and hence he will be carefully plotting the criss-crossing of all key characters in the timeline ahead. Watch out for the return of Tiger in the most unexpected manner going forward,” the insider added.

Meanwhile, it is said that Pathaan 2 and War 2 are said to be in the making. If reports are to be believed then, War 2 will be helmed by Ayan Mukerji, and this time the film is expected to be massive. On the other hand, reports also claim that the makers of the film have also roped in Jr NTR to play the villain while Kiara Advani is said to be playing the female lead. Coming to Pathaan, SRK will return in Pathaan 2, and the actor will begin filming for the sequel later this year.

