Salman Khan to Ranveer Singh: List of actors who have received a threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

The Mumbai Crime Branch has confirmed a series of high-profile threats targeting Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Aayush Sharma with investigators suspecting links to the Lawrence Bishnoi. Here's the list of celebrities who have received threats from the gang.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has confirmed a series of high-profile threats targeting Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Aayush Sharma with investigators suspecting links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The developments come amid an ongoing probe into the January 31, 2026, firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence. According to a report by Mumbai Crime Branch, actor Aayush Sharma, who is also Salman Khan's brother-in-law, received a threatening email sent via Proton Mail, an end-to-end encrypted service designed to protect user identity. Police said the sender used the platform to mask their identity and bypass conventional digital tracing mechanisms. The email allegedly claimed association with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Days earlier, actor Ranveer Singh received an extortion threat through a WhatsApp voice note sent to his manager’s phone number. Police confirmed that the sender used a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to conceal their network identity and location. Mumbai Police have recorded the statement of Ranveer Singh’s manager as part of the investigation.

Here’s the list of celebrities who have received threats from Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Salman Khan: In April 2024, shots were fired by Lawrence Bishnoi gang outside Salman Khan’s Bandra home in Mumbai. Lawrence’s brother Anmol Bishnoi claimed responsibility, calling it a warning.

Rohit Shetty: The Lawrence Bishnoi gang fired outside the filmmaker's house on Sunday (February 1, 2026), with the initial probe pointing at their links with Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Shubham Lonkar, an accused in the Baba Siddique murder case. The four were among the five persons detained earlier in Pune.

Aayush Sharma: A threat email was sent to Salman Khan's brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma. The sender of the email to Sharma claimed he was a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, police said. Mumbai Police's crime branch is investigating the matter. The mail was sent via Proton Mail, making it difficult for the investigating agencies to track the location, as it constantly changes for these platforms. Aayush Sharma gets security cover

Baba Siddiqui: Baba Siddiqui was killed by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang: The murder of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui was among high-profile crimes linked to the network, signalling its spread from celebrity targets to political figures.

Gippy Grewal: Gunshots were fired outside Punjabi singer-actor Gippy Grewal's residence in Canada, with Lawrence Bishnoi-linked operatives allegedly behind the intimidation tactic.

Gunshots were fired outside Punjabi singer-actor Gippy Grewal’s residence in Canada, with Lawrence Bishnoi-linked operatives allegedly behind the intimidation tactic. Kapil Sharma: Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe in Surrey, Canada, has faced three targeted shootings this year by gangsters from the Lawrence Bishnoi network and Babbar Khalsa.

