Home

Entertainment

Salman Khan to romance Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Raj and DK s next? Heres everything you need to know

Salman Khan to romance Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Raj and DK ‘s next? Here’s everything you need to know

Reports suggest Salman Khan may headline Raj & DK’s ambitious superhero project, with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nayanthara reportedly being considered for key roles in the pan-India entertainer.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan could soon step into an entirely new cinematic space if ongoing industry buzz turns out to be true. The actor, who was last seen in A. R. Murugadoss’s 2025 action film Sikandar, is reportedly being considered for an upcoming project by filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, popularly known as Raj & DK. Interestingly, the film is said to be a large-scale superhero venture, a genre Salman has never explored on the big screen before.

According to several reports circulating within the industry, the makers are looking to bring together a powerful cast for the ambitious project. Names like Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nayanthara have emerged as strong contenders for leading roles alongside the Bollywood star. While there has been no official confirmation from the filmmakers or the actors yet, the speculation alone has generated significant excitement among fans.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is reportedly a strong contender

As per a report in Mid-Day, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the names being seriously considered for the project. A source told the publication, “Samantha is very much in the conversation. She shares a strong creative equation with the makers, and they feel she fits the part.”

If the casting works out, the film could mark yet another major collaboration between Samantha and Raj & DK, who previously worked together on The Family Man series. The producers are reportedly planning to take the project on floors by August, although the timeline may depend on the availability of the actors involved.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Nayanthara is also in the race for the female lead

Another name that has surfaced in connection with the film is Nayanthara, one of the most prominent stars in South Indian cinema. According to reports, she has emerged as a frontrunner for the female lead, although discussions are still underway.

A source reportedly shared, “Nayanthara has emerged as the frontrunner for the female lead, though talks are ongoing. It will be a pan-India action entertainer, and should roll by April.”

If both Samantha and Nayanthara come on board, the project could become one of the most high-profile collaborations in recent times, bringing together stars from multiple film industries.

Salman Khan’s busy line-up of projects

Before he potentially joins Raj & DK’s project, Salman Khan already has a packed schedule ahead. The actor is set to begin work on a Dil Raju production directed by Telugu filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally. The upcoming film is expected to be a high-octane action thriller.

Apart from that, Salman also made a special cameo appearance in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut web show, The Ba**ds of Bollywood*.

His most recent theatrical release was Sikandar, which arrived in cinemas in March. The film featured a large ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik, Smita Patil, Anjini Dhawan, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, Jatin Sarna, and Sanjay Kapoor.

Battle of Galwan to be Salman Khan’s next big film

Looking ahead, Salman will next be seen in Battle of Galwan, a film inspired by the real-life events of the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. In the project, the actor will portray Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film also features Chitrangda Singh, marking her first collaboration with Salman Khan. The supporting cast includes Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia, Harshil Shah, Heera Sohall, Abhilash Chaudhary, and Vipin Bhardwaj.

For now, fans will have to wait for an official announcement regarding Raj & DK’s superhero project, but the possibility of Salman Khan sharing screen space with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nayanthara has already sparked massive anticipation.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.