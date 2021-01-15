Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, several celebrities, including Salman Khan were shooting remotely. But as lockdown lifted, almost all the industry is back to shooting mode and the new way of shoot has been adopted by all i.e Bio Bubble. Salman Khan has decided not to take any risk so the superstar is currently in a bio bubble for two units – Antim and Bigg Boss 14. He won’t be interacting or coming in contact with anyone else outside of these two units. This concept of working reduces the number of people a person comes in contact with. This is being done, in order to keep the safety of both the set members in mind. Utmost precautions are being taken by the superstar with regards to this. Also Read - What! Bigg Boss 14 Fame Eijaz Khan to Get Evicted This Week from Bigg Boss 14? Here's The Reason

People are still maintaining social distance, wearing masks whenever possible, sanitising at regular intervals and taking utmost care. But, you never know from where the virus gets in contact. Therefore, bio bubbles are being used in film sets. Controlled bio bubble environments are the newer ways adopted by most film sets to ensure smooth functioning of the film set and minimising the risks of the COVID-19 virus for all those part of it. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya Gets Trolled For Calling Rubina Dilaik 'Nala Sopara Ki Rani'; Netizens Waiting For Salman’s Reaction

Talking about the film Antim-The Final Truth, it is an action-drama directed by Mahesh Manjrekar which will star Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma in a leading role. The first look of the film was revealed in December last year and received much appreciation. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla Warns Eijaz Khan to not Touch His Wife Rubina Dilaik, Says 'No Physical Touch’

Coming to Bigg Boss 14, it is getting interesting by the day for the viewers as everyone is eager to find out the latest updates. As per the latest update, the Bigg Boss has given punishment to the housemates for drawing the task. There will be no captaincy task and even for their basic food, they will have to fight.