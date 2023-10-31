Home

Salman Khan Turns Fanboy in Background as Crowd Cheers For Cristiano Ronaldo at Boxing Match – Check Viral Videos

Salman Khan visited Riyadh for a boxing game where soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo was also present, and while the cameras surrounded Ronaldo, Salman looked on as a bystander.

Salman Khan and Cristiano Ronaldo at a boxing match in Riyadh

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan has an aura that’s unmatchable. The way he walks, stands, talks and what he does – everything has a large influence on the masses. He is considered the last rockstar of the industry and that’s probably why his movies are sold critic-proof at the Box Office. Now, what if we tell you that the same superstar was seen behaving like a fanboy at an event recently? Salman is known for his tough swag and having solid control over the industry. However, a few videos are going viral on social media in which he is seen at his most vulnerable self and it purely is a delight.

Salman was spotted at an event where popular footballer Cristiano Ronaldo was also present along with his wife Georgina Rodriguez. The videos that are being shared widely by the fans show Salman standing in the background, smiling as the crowd cheers hard for the soccer player and welcomes him at the event. The Tiger 3 star is simply seen gazing forth at Ronaldo as he walks ahead.

Check Salman’s viral videos from Riyadh event here:

In one of the videos, Ronaldo engages in a lighthearted banter with boxer Conor McGregor as other guests and cameras follow him, showing Salman standing in the background.

The fans commented on the video, highlighting how it’s rare to see Salman acting like a fanboy. One social media user wrote, “Salman looks mesmerised by Ronaldo. Looking like a fanboy. He is enjoying (sic),” another said, “I think he knows his place when he goes out. When he met John Travolta it was with humility not his usual swag/arrogance which we see in Bollywood. Bhai can be a sweetheart sometimes (sic).”

Meanwhile, Salman is busy hosting Bigg Boss 17 these days. The actor is also gearing up for the release of the third film in YRF’s spy universe – Tiger 3. Also starring Katrina Kaif, it is slated to hit the screens as the big Diwali release on November 22. Your thoughts on Salman’s viral videos!

